Don’t forget to…

Instead of

waiting,

needing,

hoping,

challenges seem always

to need adjustment

to the conditions;

to find a way to start

building,

to kick-start

nurturing growth

Yeah myself,

but in others;

the environment.

Continuous improvement –

no force.

Tiny iterative steps towards

a brighter, more harmonious

simpler, more immediate

future.

With love, humility and gratitude.

Eat well, stay safe,

share your joy…

*water the plant, please*

Lockdown #6 extended, Curfews, Earthquake Level 6, Construction Shutdown, Violent Protests….This little note is the text reminder I sent to a friend today, amidst the chaos, because he looooves his rubber tree plant… but, as things tend to go at these times, watering the thing regularly is whole ‘nother story.