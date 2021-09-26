Don’t forget to…

Instead of
waiting,
needing,
hoping,
challenges seem always
to need adjustment
to the conditions;
to find a way to start
building,
to kick-start
nurturing growth
Yeah myself,
but in others;
the environment.
Continuous improvement –
no force.
Tiny iterative steps towards
a brighter, more harmonious
simpler, more immediate
future.
With love, humility and gratitude.
Eat well, stay safe,
share your joy…
*water the plant, please*
Lockdown #6 extended, Curfews, Earthquake Level 6, Construction Shutdown, Violent Protests….This little note is the text reminder I sent to a friend today, amidst the chaos, because he looooves his rubber tree plant… but, as things tend to go at these times, watering the thing regularly is whole ‘nother story.